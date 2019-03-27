Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $939,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,678,000 after acquiring an additional 216,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $343.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

