Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJR.B. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Bradley Shaw sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$8,142,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,501 shares in the company, valued at C$122,163.44. Also, Director Willard Yuill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$675,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,887,419.15. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,000 shares of company stock worth $9,904,470.

Shares of SJR.B stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.77. 1,476,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$24.31 and a one year high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 487.70%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

