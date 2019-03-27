Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti Sells 50,000 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SHAK stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.08 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

