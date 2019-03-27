SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2019 // Comments off

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €6.50 ($7.56) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGL Carbon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.12 ($11.77).

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at €7.87 ($9.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $891.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €5.90 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of €12.07 ($14.03).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Analyst Recommendations for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.