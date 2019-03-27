SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €6.50 ($7.56) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGL Carbon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.12 ($11.77).

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at €7.87 ($9.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $891.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €5.90 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of €12.07 ($14.03).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

