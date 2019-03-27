Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,069,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 7,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

NYSE SERV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 250,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.35 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

