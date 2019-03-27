Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Tops $714,077.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $714,077.00 and $4,064.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00409515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.01610540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00229302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

