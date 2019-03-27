Senmiao Technology (AIHS) and Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Head-To-Head Survey

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

0.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -1,960.66% -98.14% -83.26% Mr. Cooper Group 57.99% 98.93% 11.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Senmiao Technology and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.02%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $500,000.00 227.23 -$9.85 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.48 $1.04 billion $0.12 79.25

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Senmiao Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.