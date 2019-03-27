Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 997,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 997,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,503,000 after purchasing an additional 127,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $289,217.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $535,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $942,429. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

