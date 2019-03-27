Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of Energizer worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Energizer by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Energizer by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NYSE:ENR opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

