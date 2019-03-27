Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 15,278 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $593,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 45,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $2,913,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,725.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,041 shares of company stock worth $13,777,553. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

