Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 103,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,002,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,630.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko purchased 1,955 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $99,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,017.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

