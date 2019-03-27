Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $41,005,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,914,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,159.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 501,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 461,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,741,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,721,000.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

