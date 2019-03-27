Secureworks (SCWX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.72 million.Secureworks also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.13–0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. First Analysis lowered shares of Secureworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secureworks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Secureworks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Get Secureworks alerts:

SCWX stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.10. Secureworks has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $24.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Secureworks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Secureworks worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Secureworks (SCWX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/secureworks-scwx-issues-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.