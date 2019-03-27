Secureworks (SCWX) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.13–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.64 million.Secureworks also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $-0.06–0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. First Analysis downgraded Secureworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secureworks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Shares of SCWX opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.10. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Secureworks stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/secureworks-scwx-issues-fy-2020-earnings-guidance.html.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.