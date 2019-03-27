SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Holdings Lifted by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 164.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SEAS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 6,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.49. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.09 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/seaworld-entertainment-inc-seas-holdings-lifted-by-wakefield-asset-management-lllp.html.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.