Scroll Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Scroll token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and IDAX. Over the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00414159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.01607928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00228059 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

