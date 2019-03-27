Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Receives $35.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $20.99 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $885.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $5,079,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,381.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,764.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 23.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,050,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,643.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

