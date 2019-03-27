Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,432. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $54.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/schwab-us-dividend-equity-etf-schd-shares-bought-by-wealthplan-partners-llc.html.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.