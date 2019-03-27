Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

