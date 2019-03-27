Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) Stake Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 118,193 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 867,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 74,937 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 852,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 531,834 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 775,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1,785.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 405,641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2078 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

