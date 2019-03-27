Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (SERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON SERE opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Wednesday. Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr has a 12-month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.80 ($1.37).
Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr Company Profile
