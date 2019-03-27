Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SERE opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Wednesday. Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr has a 12-month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.80 ($1.37).

Get Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/schroder-european-real-est-invt-tr-plc-sere-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th.html.

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.