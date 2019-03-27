Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Cut by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,140 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/schlumberger-limited-slb-holdings-cut-by-bokf-na.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.