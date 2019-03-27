Sandler O’Neill Upgrades Regions Financial (RF) to Buy

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Argus started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $14.90 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

