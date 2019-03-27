SalvaRx Group (SALV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of SalvaRx Group Plc (LON:SALV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 16620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of SalvaRx Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.
SalvaRx Group plc discovers and develops immune-oncology drugs. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.
