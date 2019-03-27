Shares of SalvaRx Group Plc (LON:SALV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 16620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of SalvaRx Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get SalvaRx Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SalvaRx Group (SALV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/salvarx-group-salv-sets-new-52-week-low-at-10-00.html.

SalvaRx Group plc discovers and develops immune-oncology drugs. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SalvaRx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalvaRx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.