Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $609,000 in FMC Corp (FMC) Stock

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in FMC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in FMC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in FMC by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,856.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $610,261.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,880 shares of company stock worth $11,144,839 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

