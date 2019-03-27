S & U (SUS) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of S & U from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

S & U stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($24.17) on Tuesday. S & U has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,790 ($36.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 39.69 and a quick ratio of 39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $222.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 51 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from S & U’s previous dividend of $35.00. S & U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

