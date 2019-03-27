Rupaya Reaches Market Capitalization of $67,722.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $67,722.00 and $65.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,821.02 or 2.66145126 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00123808 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

