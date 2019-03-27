RTW Retailwinds Inc (RTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. RTW Retailwinds’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RTW Retailwinds an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RTW Retailwinds alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTW shares. ValuEngine upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPC Nycg LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,482,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at $7,919,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTW remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,292. RTW Retailwinds has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTW Retailwinds (RTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Retailwinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Retailwinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.