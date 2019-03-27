Roxgold (ROXG) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at Eight Capital

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of ROXG stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.92. 376,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,221. Roxgold has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $336.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

Roxgold Inc operates as a gold mining company. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 200 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

