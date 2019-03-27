Rockfire Resources (ROCK) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 2,694,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

