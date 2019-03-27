Robert W. Kamerschen Sells 6,852 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $347,396.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AAN stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $993.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 122,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,634,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

