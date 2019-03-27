Robert W. Baird Increases Carvana (CVNA) Price Target to $65.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.34. Carvana has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $2,971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 115,545 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $6,709,698.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,078,186.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,653,743 shares of company stock valued at $85,397,427. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.