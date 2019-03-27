RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 201.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,099 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

