RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $23.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 56.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

