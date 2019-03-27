Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,912 Shares of MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MBT Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in MBT Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 804,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MBT Financial by 316.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MBT Financial by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in MBT Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MBT Financial by 34.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 64,397 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MBT Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MBTF shares. BidaskClub lowered MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:MBTF opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $223.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.42. MBT Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 28.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/rhumbline-advisers-purchases-7912-shares-of-mbt-financial-corp-mbtf.html.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Receive News & Ratings for MBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.