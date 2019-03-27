RGC Resources (RGCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RGC Resources has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.33.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.63%.

In related news, COO C James Shockley, Jr. sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $41,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,297 shares in the company, valued at $232,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $47,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156 shares of company stock valued at $4,487 and have sold 8,599 shares valued at $240,847. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RGC Resources by 1,902.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RGC Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

