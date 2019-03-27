Reviewing Wave Sync (WAYS) & Tantech (TANH)

Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Tantech shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wave Sync and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Sync N/A -1,106.34% -487.74% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wave Sync and Tantech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Sync $230,000.00 148.12 -$4.86 million N/A N/A Tantech $43.08 million 1.01 $3.76 million N/A N/A

Tantech has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Sync.

Volatility and Risk

Wave Sync has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wave Sync and Tantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tantech beats Wave Sync on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wave Sync

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct that is used in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications. Further, the company develops, manufactures, and sells electric buses and specialty electric vehicles, such as electric logistics cars, brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors for industrial energy applications; and household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning uses. It also exports its bamboo vinegar, bamboo charcoal and purification products. Tantech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

