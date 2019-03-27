Reviewing Euroseas (ESEA) & Navigator (NVGS)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euroseas and Navigator, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Navigator 0 1 1 0 2.50

Euroseas currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 270.15%. Navigator has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Navigator.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euroseas and Navigator’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $36.27 million 0.21 -$100,000.00 ($0.29) -2.33 Navigator $298.60 million 2.02 $5.31 million $0.16 67.69

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas -1.29% -31.79% -4.73% Navigator -0.14% -0.04% -0.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navigator beats Euroseas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 11 containerships; and 6 drybulk carriers, including 3 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Handymax drybulk carrier, 1 Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.