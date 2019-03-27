resTORbio (TORC) Rating Reiterated by Svb Leerink

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Svb Leerink in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

TORC stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $228.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.12.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TORC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in resTORbio by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 149,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in resTORbio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in resTORbio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 983,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in resTORbio by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

