Restoration Hardware (RH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Restoration Hardware to post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

