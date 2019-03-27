ResMed Inc. (RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.88. ResMed posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.77 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

RMD stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. ResMed has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $228,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $433,668.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,205 shares of company stock worth $7,980,737 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

