Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Thomson Reuters Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Sunday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$77.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$51.45 and a 1-year high of C$77.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 24,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.77, for a total transaction of C$1,752,100.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,716,502.06. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 13,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.43, for a total transaction of C$934,955.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$845,102.97. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,235.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.