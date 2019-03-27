REPO Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00014531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a total market capitalization of $65.04 million and $66,418.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00410965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01616626 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00229355 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001348 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

