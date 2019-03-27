RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,340,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,279,000 after acquiring an additional 792,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,594,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,573,000 after purchasing an additional 343,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $2,655,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,582,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $182,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,063. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $143.88 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $633.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.60 million. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

