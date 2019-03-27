Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Holdings Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,449 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Regenxbio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Regenxbio by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 43,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,195,106.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,232. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. 2,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.46. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.43. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regenxbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regenxbio from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.97.

Regenxbio Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

