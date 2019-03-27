Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Regal Beloit has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of RBC opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $881.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, CEO Mark Joseph Gliebe sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $1,097,886.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,220 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $482,442.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $459,253.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,862 shares of company stock worth $1,815,734 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

