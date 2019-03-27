Reed’s (REED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Shares of REED opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
REED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Reed’s from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.
