Reed’s (REED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of REED opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Get Reed's alerts:

REED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Reed’s from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher J. Reed sold 75,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $222,260.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,749.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/reeds-reed-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday-2.html.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.