Red Pulse Reaches Market Cap of $12.56 Million (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Coinrail. Red Pulse has a market cap of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00001276 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

