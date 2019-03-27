Red Hat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (RHT)

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 569% compared to the average volume of 365 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.54.

In other news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHT opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. Red Hat has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $183.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Red Hat will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

