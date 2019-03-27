Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 892.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after acquiring an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 833.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 171.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

